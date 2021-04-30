Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.42 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Truist raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

