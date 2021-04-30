Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $64,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,160,000 after buying an additional 298,655 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,045,000 after buying an additional 186,263 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,590,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,008,000 after buying an additional 186,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Proto Labs stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.83.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

