Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.31 Million Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,589 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,053,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ONB opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.