Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $156.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day moving average of $133.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,545,768 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.