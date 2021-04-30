Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 389 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in STERIS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in STERIS by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

NYSE:STE opened at $212.99 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $138.66 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.98 and a 200-day moving average of $189.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

