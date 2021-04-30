Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $135.37 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $138.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

