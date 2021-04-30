Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $629,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 38.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,545,768. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

NYSE LCII opened at $150.81 on Friday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

