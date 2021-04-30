Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. United Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $75.56. 86,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,696,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $217.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

