Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 95,694 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $75.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $218.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

