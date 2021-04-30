Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Gap Up to $47.52

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.52, but opened at $49.20. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 1,661 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $622.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.91 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth $4,955,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 104,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 34,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

