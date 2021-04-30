Oppenheimer Increases MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $533.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $493.00 to $533.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.14.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $9.92 on Wednesday, reaching $484.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,597. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $495.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.74.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.