Oppenheimer Comments on Genius Sports Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Genius Sports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

Genius Sports Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops sports data software. It offers Genius Sports that provides data for sports leagues and governing bodies; Betgenius that provides live betting products and personalized marketing campaigns for the sports betting sector; and Genius Sports Media that provides live sports data for sports and brands to connect with fans.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.