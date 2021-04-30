Oppenheimer Comments on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.84) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Get Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACHL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

About Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.