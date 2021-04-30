Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

TXN opened at $185.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.