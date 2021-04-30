Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Trading 4.3% Higher

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.34. 1,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 74,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Several analysts recently commented on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

