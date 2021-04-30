Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55 million-$57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.24 million.

OPRA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 13,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Opera has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

