Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Receives $12.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPRA shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Opera by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 13,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

