Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $60.79

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.79 and traded as low as C$58.38. Open Text shares last traded at C$58.68, with a volume of 345,972 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.60.

Get Open Text alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.05. The stock has a market cap of C$16.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$174,277.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,629,999.76.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.