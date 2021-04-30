OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Up to $49.00

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.00, but opened at $51.29. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $51.45, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.08.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

