ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.690-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ONEOK also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.02 EPS.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.60. 2,884,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,227. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $53.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

