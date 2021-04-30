One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,165,000 after acquiring an additional 153,663 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 520,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $397,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $49.34. 2,887,194 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

