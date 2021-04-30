One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.3% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.00. 1,183,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,100,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.