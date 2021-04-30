ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.85, but opened at $44.26. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ON24 shares last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 2 shares.

ONTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Insiders bought a total of 94,031 shares of company stock worth $6,881,012 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ON24 stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.22 million.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

