OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.48 billion-$6.48 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMRNY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of OMRON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMRON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OMRON in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

OMRON stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112. OMRON has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

