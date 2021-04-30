Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Update

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:OLNCF remained flat at $$0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.64. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $0.92.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.