Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $53.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,440. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. On average, analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 701.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.