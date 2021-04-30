Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $24.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 and sold 163,000 shares worth $3,461,110. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 46,673 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 606.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

