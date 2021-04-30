Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.19.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.29. 16,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,540. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a 12 month low of $147.24 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,966,393.14. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Insiders sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

