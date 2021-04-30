OFG Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,212 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $49,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.