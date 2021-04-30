Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.01. 1,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.03. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.