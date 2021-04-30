Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OII traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 1,364,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $630,301.50. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

