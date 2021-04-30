Oak Asset Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 2.3% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $976,265. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.91.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $278.53. 16,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,957. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $157.48 and a 12 month high of $287.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.49.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

