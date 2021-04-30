Nwam LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $250.41 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.20 and a 200 day moving average of $229.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.79). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

