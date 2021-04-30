Nwam LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

NYSE:AMT opened at $250.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.79). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

