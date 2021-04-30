Nwam LLC Sells 9,900 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $525.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

