Nwam LLC Sells 63,657 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 78.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,657 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 529,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETRN. Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

