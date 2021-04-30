Nwam LLC Raises Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $247.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.72. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $24,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock valued at $303,037,009. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

