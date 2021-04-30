Nwam LLC Lowers Stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 177,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. StealthGas Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.71.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GASS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

StealthGas Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS).

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.