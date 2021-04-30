Nwam LLC Invests $256,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after buying an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24.

