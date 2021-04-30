Nwam LLC Has $228,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at $698,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

NYSEARCA:UYG opened at $61.30 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $61.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.