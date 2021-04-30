Nwam LLC Has $228,000 Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 42.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

NYSEARCA UYG opened at $61.30 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $61.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.