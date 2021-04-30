Nwam LLC Has $209,000 Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $16.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

