Nwam LLC Has $142,000 Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,657 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETRN. Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

