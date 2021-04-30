Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 20,741 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $107,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

LUMN stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

