Nwam LLC Acquires New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $190.71 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $191.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.81.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

