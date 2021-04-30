NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of NVR worth $16,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in NVR by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVR by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management raised its position in NVR by 3,279.2% in the fourth quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NVR by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,023.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,747.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,393.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,660.00 and a 1 year high of $5,107.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

