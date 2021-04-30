Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NQP opened at $14.50 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.