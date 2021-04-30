Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,125 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 146,250 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 871,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 253,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 489.2% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 96,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $2,094,857.28. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

