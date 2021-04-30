Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMC. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 2,061,060 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $30,070,865.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,654,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,905,639 shares of company stock worth $55,779,969 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

