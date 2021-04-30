Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,909,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

